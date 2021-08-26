Four charged after Six Nations Police investigation seizes drugs

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Four people are facing drug related charges after Six Nations Police seized over $9,000 in drugs Wednesday August 25, 2021,

Six Nations Police said they potted a black motor vehicle leave an house on Pine Crescent St., in Ohsweken where they said two suspected drug transation occurred. The black motor vehicle was followed to a public Mississauga Road address where police said they saw a known female Fentanyl user and a man approach the front passenger side of the motor vehicle. Police said they arrested “all persons without incident based on the observations made throughout the duration of this investigation. All were transported to Six Nations Police detachment.”

Police seized Purple Fentanyl, a digital scale covered in purple Fentanyl residue, bulk drug packaging, currency, and cell phones

Police, armed with a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant for the Pine Crescent address entered the residence and a camper trailer at the address. No one was found inside the residence. As a result of the search police seized:

Purple and yellow Fentanyl, orange Fentanyl pills, digital scale, ammunition and non-prescribed Methadone

Total street value of the Fentanyl seized was $9,100.

As a result of the traffic stop and search warrant, the following have been charged:

Raven Joseph, 28, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing and is facing charges of;

Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession: Methadone

Possession Under $5,000

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Ashley Wilson, 28,of Brantford was held for a formal bail hearing and has been charged with:

Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession: Methadone

Possession Under $5,000

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Andrew Coaster – 33 years of Mississaguas of Credit First Nation was held for a formal bail hearing and charged with:

Possession: Fentanyl

Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions

Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions

Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to Attend Court

Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to Attend Court

Sierra Maracle-Sault, 28, of Mississagua of Credit First Nation was released on a recognizance with a court date

She is charged with Possession: Fentanyl

