National News
ticker

Candlelight vigil held in Siksika to raise awareness for residential schools

August 27, 2021 40 views

 By John Watson

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A candlelight vigil was held in Siksika Nation on Aug. 19 to bring more awareness to Canada’s former residential school system.

Gabriella Manyshots, lead organizer for the vigil, said it was not the first of such events, as she and a group of local ladies have been organizing similar events since May; shortly after the remains of 215 children were discovered in Kamloops, BC.

“When I first heard about the findings of remains in Kamloops back in May, it really hit us hard.”

“A week after Kamloops we had our first event, that was just an honour ceremony for the remains found and we shared a little about our experience at residential school,” she explained.

Manyshots added she and her fellows wanted to educate the community and bring more awareness about residential schools, centered from the experiences of those who survived the system, or who were raised by survivors.

“We figured that a candlelight vigil will be good so that we could gather, remember and reflect,” she said.

“Our mission here is to validate our emotions. We are all adults now, so we really wanted to validate our emotions going forward.”

Two speakers were present and spoke at the vigil, Olivia Good Rider and Vincent Yellow Old Woman, who are both second generation survivors.

According to Manyshots, roughly 100 people attended the first organized vigil and estimated a similar number on Aug. 19.

“Our first gathering was to have an honor ceremony for the remains that they found in Kamloops. After that, the elders  who  were participating that event wanted  us  to keep going and bring about awareness.”

“The main thing is to educate our people and surrounding communities to bring about awareness through speakers.”

The group is aiming to plan and organize monthly vigils throughout the next year. The next such event they plan to hold at the end of Sept. though an exact date was not specified.

 John Watson  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  STRATHMORE TIMES. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations historical event marks treaty and land rights with COVID-19 safety in place

August 27, 2021 128

 Deb Martin-Abel got her annual Bread and Cheese from councillor Helen Miller  outside the Gaylord Powless…

Read more
National News

Education must come before healing, reconciliation, says First Nation chief

August 27, 2021 41

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Manitoba First Nations Chief says that if candidates…

Read more

Leave a Reply