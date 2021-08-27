Indiantown name change delayed as province revamps renaming process 

By Robin Grant

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a hitch in the plan to rename Saint John’s Indiantown neighbourhood.

During a Saint John council meeting this week, Melanie Tompkins, general counsel with the City of Saint John, said the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture is “revamping” the process of renaming geographical areas in New Brunswick, resulting in a delay to renaming Indiantown.

“They have advised that they cannot process the city’s request to rename this area under the old process,” Tompkins told council.

“So we have to wait for the province to complete the consultation to put in place the new process, at which point we will then push forward with the renaming.”

In June, Saint John council voted unanimously in favour of ceasing to use the name “Indiantown” for the north end neighbourhood and began the process of officially renaming it at the inaugural meeting of this new term of city council.

When contacted, Morgan Bell, spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, said the review, which is in collaboration with the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, is to ensure “inclusivity and engagement.”

“The goal of this review is to ensure that there is a transparent process for naming or renaming geographic features that is representative of all New Brunswickers, including First Nations and other descendent communities,” Bell wrote in an email.

“The province is currently in the process of engaging with these communities to ensure that they are meaningfully consulted, and their values are incorporated into the draft document.”

While it’s important to address insensitive place names, Bell said “of equal importance is the process by which future decisions will be reached.” As a result, she said, a timeline for when the process will be completed cannot be given at this time.

Located within the bounds of Adelaide Street, Newman Street, Bridge Street, Main Street and Douglas Avenue, “Indiantown” got its name from a trading house built by James White in 1779.

The name has stuck for more than 240 years, appearing today on Google Maps, in the Canadian Geographical Names Database and as a geographic area in the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Market Information Portal, according to a report by city staff.

The report, which went before council in June, called the “Indiantown” name “outdated and offensive.” It recommended the name cease being used and making the official renaming the neighbourhood a priority.

Cassandra McLaughlin, of Eastern Circle, a Saint John-based organization dedicated to keeping Indigenous sovereignty in urban centres, said she has been watching for weeks now to see if the name had changed on Google Maps.

News of the delay is disappointing, she said.

“It kind of puts a bit of a tarnish on the gesture,” McLaughlin said. “I love the gesture, but I don’t love the bureaucratic process. I don’t like how long it takes for this stuff to go through when it just seems so simple to us.”

In June, Coun. David Hickey also suggested that city staff deliver a future report and proposal for ways the city can “foster and support reconciliation initiatives and activities.”

Robin Grant is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the TELEGRAPH-JOURNAL . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

– With files from Emma McPhee

