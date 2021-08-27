More than 100 following in Joe’s footsteps on journey of boy killed in escape from residential school

More than 100 people joined the Walk for Joe that left the former Mohawk Residential School Institute Friday August 27, 2021 to walk in Joe’s footprints to Toronto where he died. (Photos by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -More than 100 people have set out on a journey to heal and bring awareness to a 13-year-old boy whose attempted escape from the Mohawk Institute Residential School ended in tragedy.

The three-day Walk for Joe set out from the former residential school on Mohawk Street on Six Nations lands adjacent to Brantford at 8 a.m. today (Friday, August 27) with the hope of reaching the site of Joe Cammanda’s death on Saturday.

Doug George, a Mohawk Institute Residential School survivor and friend of Joe’s said he hopes the just under 100 km walk and a more than 400 km drive will bring awareness to what happened in residential schools.

“I think this is the most dramatic march across Canada because it’s through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy,” he said. “This is his journey. As he goes, the other children will follow and the peace will come,” said George, a Mohawk from Akwesasne.

He said sometimes it’s hard to comprehend the gravity of what happened throughout Canada because it’s so much to take in, but this walk is for one boy and many of the people walking in it are his siblings, his friends, people who knew him and his nieces and nephews.

Joe Cammanda, along with his brother, Rocky escaped the school often referred to as the “Mush Hole” on September 2, 1968. Together, they made it as far as Hamilton, where Rocky was arrested. Joe was able to evade police and made it to Toronto, where a witness saw him run on to the train tracks where he was stuck and killed by a CNR “Dayliner” near the Sunnyside station in Toronto, on track number 3.

“I can’t believe he made that far on his own,” Doug George said.

George said the boy was small, at less than five feet and only 90 pounds. George and eight other boys from Akwesasne met the Cammanda’s in 1967 at the residential school.

“When I met him, it was on the stairwell in the school, leading to the playroom. He said, ‘hey you want to fight, buddy?’ I was confused, I said, ‘what?’ He pointed at Rocky and said, ‘Here’s my buddy, fight!’ and that was it, we liked him right away. He was such a funny guy. He was always finding something to joke about.”

Loretta (Budgie) Nadeau, Cammanda’s sister, organized the walk to help herself, her family and her community heal from the loss of Joe, who she believes is the only residential school student from Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa, to have died fleeing a school.

“I hope for healing,” she said before the group headed out. “I feel very apprehensive. Lets just say it was a light sleep night (last night).”

George said the walk had brought the community together in a way he hasn’t seen before and it was very shocking for him to hear laughter at the Mush Hole.

“Usually when you come here, it’s very heavy; it’s very emotional, but this time it feels different. People are happy. Happiness at the Mush Hole,” he mused.

George said he and the other boys in his group protected Joe and Rocky from violence and abuse at the school from both older boys and employees of the school because he was small and it made him a target. But in 1968 George and his friends were put on a train and told never to come back to the school.

“I was very proud of that, being told not to come back,” George said.

They were expelled, but the Commanda boys were not and without the protection, they fled almost as soon as they arrived.

The boys were headed to their sister’s Helena’s house on Beverly Street, just under six kilometres away from where he died.

The group held a ceremony on the institute grounds before starting their 30 km walk to Walker’s line in Burlington on Friday and to Toronto on Saturday, where Nadeau will honour Joe and sprinkle tobacco on the tracks. From there the group will drive to Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, where they will hold a ceremony at Joe’s grave.

Nadeau said she has been to the tracks about four times in preparation for the walk and the first time was very hard, but she thinks she’ll make it through this time, although for many of Joe’s family members it will be the first time they see the sight of their relatives death.

“I think it will be OK because, like I said, there is a lot of family here to support them,” she said.

George believes other First Nations and other countries are watching every move survivors and those fighting to raise awareness are making because they will also push to have their children remembered.

George hopes nations will join the Survivor Secretariat, that was started on Six Nations, and have every residential school across Canada looked at as a crime scene.

“They have to be looked at as crime scenes. They have to. We need to hold those people, who did this, accountable, even if they are 90. That’s what the Truth and Reconciliation was missing. They never talked about that. Survivors need to confront the perpetrators,” said.

On Thursday George and a group of survivors took a Six Nations inspector to the east of the school grounds and showed the inspector where he believes the bodies of students are buried.

He believes reconciliation can’t happen until survivors are given the right to lead investigations, to approve and disperse funding for the searches and to be heard.

Add Your Voice