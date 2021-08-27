Six Nations historical event marks treaty and land rights with COVID-19 safety in place

Deb Martin-Abel got her annual Bread and Cheese from councillor Helen Miller outside the Gaylord Powless Arena this year. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations annual “Bread and Cheese” event marking Six Nations relationship with “the Crown” looked different again this year as a result of COVID-19 including the loss of the family atmospher many said they missed.

Aideen Mayer and her children Aiden, 10, and Evolette McNaughton, 11, started waiting in line at the Gaylord Powless Arena and Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre around 10:30 a.m. Friday (August 27, 2021), a line-up that stretched from the arena entrance to the corner of Fourth Line Road and Seneca before the event began at 11 a.m.

She said her children used to love the community event when it was more about family and visiting. “They miss it a lot,” she said. “But we’re very happy they are doing it this year at all.”

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) administration, parks and recreation staff and volunteers showed up at the arena and The Gathering Place at 6 a.m. to set up for the event and bag the bread and cheese to hand out.

Shania Porter, who works for SNEC said she had never volunteered for the 155 year old event, but had always wanted to.

Others, like Sandra H., who was first in line at the arena, said she lined up at 9:45 a.m. to make sure she got her bread and cheese because she had to be at work for 11 a.m. “In 65 years I have not missed one Bread and Cheese and I don’t intend to start now,” she said.

She also said she felt sad for all of the other people who had to work and couldn’t attend.

“I’m disappointed for the people who are working and who don’t have cars,” she said. “But I’m just glad we are still getting it. I can’t wait just to have that first bite.”

The event is normally celebrated during the May long weekend. The annual tradition started in the 1860s when Queen Victoria started gifting Haudenosaunee people blankets for their efforts during the War of 1812. It stopped when she died, but the HCCC continued it until the SNEC was imposed in 1924. SNEC then revived the tradition that by then had switched to bread and cheese.

The date was moved to August 27 as a precaution because COVID-19 cases in the community were on the rise in May. Although, recently the community logged 11 new cases, with two community members in hospital and 77 in self-isolation.

Savannah Marr was a volunteer at the Gathering Place handing out what looked like a mini wall of loaves of bread. She’s a volunteer at her longhouse and with other groups. “I like to volunteer,” she said “I wanted to help out with the community,” she said.

Back at the arena Deb Martin Able said she didn’t see the event as having anything to do with Queen Victoria and it was more a time to gather with community and family.

“I don’t think I ever thought of it that way,” she said.

Councillor Helen Miller who helped hand out the savory treat, along with Councillor Hazel Johnson, said she too missed the former event.

“I hope it goes back to normal someday, but who knows what the new normal will be,” she said.

Councillors, members of the fire department and volunteers delivered bread and cheese to seniors, shut ins and those at the Iroquois Lodge, as well as those working at the paramedic, fire and police stations.

Johnson said she liked the idea of the event continuing to round out Community Awareness month and of having the drive-thru.

“We may change the date and keep it part of Community Awareness,” she said.

Regardless, she believes the change ensures people still get the bread and cheese.

“It’s a nice way for people to still get a chance to enjoy Bread and Cheese,” she said. “A lot of thought has gone into making sure people get it.”

