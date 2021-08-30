Single vehicle accident claims two lives at Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A singe motor vehicle Friday August 27th has claimed the life of two local people.

The accident occurred at about 7:56 a.m. on Fifth Line Road between Onondaga Road and Cayuga Road with 2 people in the vehicle.

Six Nations Police said both had been ejected from a maroon 2004 GMC Sierra that was totally destroyed by fire and demolished in the collision.

Police a man was located deceased at the scene . He was identified as Kenneth James Laforme, 31 of Ohsweken.

A woman found at the scene was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as Dora May Bomberry, 36, also of Ohsweken.

Police said “initial observations of the scene suggested that the vehicle was travelling at a very high rate of speed, eastbound on Fifth Line Road, when it crossed the road and went into the north ditch, where it struck a culvert and a hydro pole.”

Six Nations Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-445-2811.

Add Your Voice