National News
ticker

Car crashs into hydro pole causing power outage at Six Nations

August 31, 2021 413 views

Hydro One crews worked overnight Sunday and into Monday morning to replace the lines. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A single car accident near Fourth Line and Chiefswood Road Sunday (Aug., 29, 2021) at about 10:43 p.m. saw a car strike a hydro pole causing a power outage  in the immediate area.

Six Nations Police found a white Ford Taurus with heavy damage had come to rest in the south ditch after hitting  a hydro pole  causing a transformer to fall to the ground and wires to hang low.  Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle after  a search of  the vehicle and area failed to  find anyone.

Police said the vehicle had been travelling west on Fourth Line Road when it entered the south ditch hit the hydro pole, a culvert and then came to rest in the ditch.

Ontario Hydro worked on repairs through the night and morning with sporatic power outages in the area. Fourth Line at Chiefswood Road was blocked Monday for the morning and intersection lights were out.

Six Nations Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to contact them at 519-445-2811

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Cumberland House, Metis Nation Sask. formalize relationship 

August 31, 2021 28

By Jessica R. Durling  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Leaders of Metis Nation, Saskatchewan and Cumberland House…

Read more
National News

First Nation seeking court injunction to stop land transfer

August 31, 2021 45

By Mark Nielsen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The McLeod Lake Indian Band is seeking a court…

Read more

Leave a Reply