Car crashs into hydro pole causing power outage at Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A single car accident near Fourth Line and Chiefswood Road Sunday (Aug., 29, 2021) at about 10:43 p.m. saw a car strike a hydro pole causing a power outage in the immediate area.

Six Nations Police found a white Ford Taurus with heavy damage had come to rest in the south ditch after hitting a hydro pole causing a transformer to fall to the ground and wires to hang low. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle after a search of the vehicle and area failed to find anyone.

Police said the vehicle had been travelling west on Fourth Line Road when it entered the south ditch hit the hydro pole, a culvert and then came to rest in the ditch.

Ontario Hydro worked on repairs through the night and morning with sporatic power outages in the area. Fourth Line at Chiefswood Road was blocked Monday for the morning and intersection lights were out.

Six Nations Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to contact them at 519-445-2811

