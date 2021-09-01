Local News
Mohawk analyst urges Indigenous communities to plan now

September 1, 2021 70 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Christopher Mahon may not think Bill C-15 is an imminent threat, but veteran Mohawk analyst Russell Diabo does and has been signalling a warning to First Nations about it. Mahon, Six Nation Elected Chief Mark Hill’s political advisor told council recently the federal government was just in the beginning stages of developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP). But Russell, Diabo, a veteran policy analyst from Kahnawake has reason to believe its more than just a simple plan. He has been trying to sound the alarm on the bill and other government policies for years. Diabo says the ultimate goal of Bill C-15 is to turn reserves into fourth tier municipalities obliterating treaty rights by slowly forcing…

