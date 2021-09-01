Six Nations Bread and Cheese COVID-19 style again

By Victoria Gray, Writer Although community members were happy to take part in the Bread and Cheese drive-thru event, they missed the pre-COVID-19 atmosphere. Aideen Mayer and her children Aiden, 10, and Evolette McNaughton, 11, started waiting in a line at the arena at around 10:30 a.m. that stretched from the arena entrance to the corner of Fourth Line Road and Seneca before the event began at 11 a.m. She said her children used to love the community event when it was more about family and visiting. “They miss it a lot,” she said. “But we’re very happy they are doing it this year at all.” Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) administration, parks and recreation staff and volunteers showed up at the arena and The Gathering Place at 6 a.m….



