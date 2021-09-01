Local News
ticker

Six Nations man tells SNEC to stop using HCCC symbols

September 1, 2021 449 views
Recent Facebook video of the SNEC chambers shows integration of the colours, in particular the purple and symbols long associated with, not only the traditional council including the Tree of Peace, but traditional symbols and that has some traditional people upset. (FB photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s ((SNEC) move)move to use more traditional symbols and colours associated with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has at least one man upset. Derek Sandy doesn’t want SNEC to impersonate the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council by using their language, their name or their symbols he says. Sandy spoke at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) general council meeting on August 24 and said he was “appalled” and “disgusted” to see the elected council call themselves Ongweoweh, Haudenosaunee of the Grand River Territory or use Haudenosaunee words. “I’m just telling you to stop saying these things because this elected council is far away from being Haudenosaunee, Ongweoweh and certainly because the Kaianere’kó:wa (the Great law of Peace) is under the confederacy that this whole elected…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sheshegwaning First Nation man enters manslaughter plea in spouse’s 2019 death 

September 1, 2021 66

By Lori Thompson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It wasn’t meant to happen. What began as a…

Read more
National News

B.C. city commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day 

September 1, 2021 41

By Norman Galimski  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter International Overdose Awareness Day was commemorated in Prince Rupert…

Read more