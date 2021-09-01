Six Nations new fire chief

Local News
By Victoria Gray Writer After a year-long search for a permanent fire chief Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services has a new leader at the helm. Ashley Russell-Taylor was named chief of Six Nations Fire on August 18 when acting fire chief Dereck Manitowabi officially handed over command of the service. “The opportunity and the honour to be able to be a part of this fire service in such a strong community is very real,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of firefighters that have an outstanding amount of knowledge and experience. The community has a need for a large department involvement, higher than anyone would like to see in community of this size,” he said. The new fire chief is proud of the firefighters “They’ve trained hard had…

