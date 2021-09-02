Kahnawake enforces vaccination passports as fourth wave of COVID 19 hits First Nations communities 

“It’s really about trying to limit the spread of this Delta Variant and COVID in our community,” Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said in a video message to her community. “It’s about protecting the collective. We are asking, it’s not vaccinated verses un-vaccinated . It’s Team Kahnawake against the pandemic.”

By Lynda Powless

Editor

First Nation communities like Kahnawake have begun to take action to keep rates of the Delta variant low after the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections have begun hitting First Nations communities nationwide.

Indigenous Services Canada numbesr released earlier this week indicate the Delta variant is making its way through populations with lower vaccination rates .

Kahnawake has become the first Indigenous community to enforce the need for all visitors and locals to the community to show vaccination passports.

Kahnawake is taking the lead by warning its community it’s not about who is vaccinated but about “Team Kahnawake,” Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer told the community in a video release this week .

The community’s Commissioner of Public Safety said the passports would be applied internally.

“Although this Vaccine Passport is a Quebec initiative, it’s important that we do the same in Kahnawà:ke, to be applied to both community members and non-locals,’” said Lloyd Phillips, Commissioner of Public Safety. We don’t want to create a situation where a large number of unvaccinated people come to Kahnawake attempting to get around Quebec rules, as this would put our community at an unnecessary increased risk. We witnessed and learned from a similar situation during Quebec’s lockdown of Montreal and Laval. People from Red Zones were traveling to Orange and Yellow Zones to shop and eat in restaurants, which led to a province-wide lockdown of all non-essential businesses.

The release said it was not applicable to the local retail sector, and those businesses that will be impacted will be contacted with more information coming on how Quebec’s Vaccine Passport will be implemented .

There are 1,221 active cases currently ongoing in First Nations communities across Canada, up from 889 last week.

The statistics paint a grim picture as the fourth wave takes hold in First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, as the numbers continue to climb.

ISC reports `the rate of reported active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people was going down since mid-January 2021 and reached its lowest point during the first week of August at 84.2 per 100,000. Since then, it started to rise again and is currently 96.5 per 100,000 or 1.9 times the respective rate in the general Canadian population,’ numbers at the ISC COVID-19 page show.

In addition, the death toll rose again to 394 lives lost to the virus and its complications.

Vaccination campaigns are currently underway in 687 First Nations communities, and authorities are pushing for higher vaccination rates, as the highest percentage of new cases comes in the 20-39 age category, with just over 16 per cent of new cases infecting women in that age category.

ISC reports 727,801 doses have been administered, of that 317,602 were second doses in individuals aged 12 and over, making them fully vaccinated. ISC couldn’t provide the percentage of eligible recipients that are fully vaccinated, but authorities believe herd immunity can be achieved with 75 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

With Files from Marc Lalonde. Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

