National News
ticker

Six Nations Police investigating targetted shooting

September 2, 2021 1804 views

UPDATE

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Six Nations Police are currently investigating what they believe to be a targetted shooting on Mohawk Road today  Thursday Sept., 2, 2021.

Police said there is no danger to the public .

Six Nations Police are investigating what they have described as a targetted shooting on Mohawk Road Thursday, Sept., 2 2021 (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Mohawk Road will be closed to the public between 3rd Line Road and 4th Line Road until the investigation is complete.

Six Nations Police has requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police and their resources.

Police said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

If you or anyone else has any information about this incident please call the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers-brantbb.ca

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

West coast regional leaders support Canadian flags remaining at half mast 

September 2, 2021 44

By Melissa Renwick Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After the remains of 215 children were found buried…

Read more
National News

Indigenous community comes together to mark Overdose Awareness Day 

September 2, 2021 62

By Calvi Leon  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION-Dozens of people gathered…

Read more

Leave a Reply