Six Nations Police investigating targetted shooting

UPDATE

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Six Nations Police are currently investigating what they believe to be a targetted shooting on Mohawk Road today Thursday Sept., 2, 2021.

Police said there is no danger to the public .

Mohawk Road will be closed to the public between 3rd Line Road and 4th Line Road until the investigation is complete.

Six Nations Police has requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police and their resources.

Police said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

If you or anyone else has any information about this incident please call the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers-brantbb.ca

