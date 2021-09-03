Six Nations Police shooting investigation continues, OPP canine unit brought in

Six Nations Police cruisers and OPP are lining Mohawk Road on Six Nations while an investigation into the shooting Sept., 2, 2021 continues ( Turtle Island News Photo)

SIX NATIONS -OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police have pulled in the OPP canine unit to aid in an ongoing search of the wooded area surrounding a trailer home on Mohawk Road where one man was shot in what police are calling a targetted shooting.

Police cruisers and OPP units are lined up along Mohawk Road today (Friday, Sept., 3, 2021) while a search is underway. The roadway is open to traffic.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with injuries.

The shooting occurred Thursday, Sept., 2, 2021. Six Nations Police had blocked off Mohawk Road between Third Line Road and Fourth Line Road .

Police said there is no danger to the public describing the shooting as it “appears to be a targeted incident.”

Police still had a heavy presence in the area Thursday evening and again today Friday. Six Nations Police have requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.

An OPP spokesperson said the Halidmand OPP and K-9 unit were brought in about 2:30 p.m Thursday after a request for assistance from Six Nations police. They did not provide further information citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers.

