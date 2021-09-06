OPP assisting Six Nations Police in shooting investigation

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY, ON -Six Nations Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)are continuing to investigate a shooting on Mohawk Road that sent one person to hospital suffering a gunshot wound and said more than one person may have been involved in the shooting.

The West Region OPP Crime Unit along with the OPP Emergency Response Team, and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are assisting Six Nations Police Service with a firearms investigation.

In a statement Saturday Sept., 4, 2021 OPP said Six Nations Police responded to a report of an incident on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at a residence on Mohawk Road on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory where upon arrival they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP said “the suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding.”

OPP said there is not believed to be a threat to public safety, but members of the public should be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445 -2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

OPP wish to thank Hamilton Police Service and Brantford Police Service for their ongoing support in this investigation.

Further updates will be provided when available.

Add Your Voice