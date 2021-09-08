Iroquois Nationals Womens’ team bring home the PALA Cup

The Iroquois Nationals are proud to claim another victory in winning the PALA Cup this past weekend. (FB Photo) By Josh Giles Writer The Iroquois Nationals Women’s Team went into the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) with high hopes of bringing home a victory, and they did that handily. With only four teams in the mix of Argentina, Puerto Rico and Colombia, the Iroquois Nationals came in as heavy favourites to take home the PALA Cup. In the round robin portion of the round, the Iroquois Nationals won all three of their games against each team. With 69 goals scored in those games and only 13 goals against, they sealed themselves as the top seed in the PALA Cup. In the semi-finals, they faced off against fourth-seed Columbia, and easily took…



