National News
Sports

Lacrosse world mourns Dean Hill

September 8, 2021 297 views

Dean Hill will be deeply missed by everyone in the Six Nations lacrosse community. By Josh Giles Writer          SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The lacrosse world is mourning the passing of Six Nations lacrosse player and coach Dean Hill who passed away this past weekend at the age of 36. Hill was a professional lacrosse player in the National Lacrosse League, and a permanent fixture in the life of Six Nations lacrosse. Neil Henhawk of the Six Nations Minor Lacrosse Association (SNMLA) took to Facebook to pass along the news. “It is with heavy and sad hearts we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dean Hill. He helped SNMLA in a lot of ways, rather it fill in or getting SNMLA jerseys…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Assembly of First Nations National Chief visits three local territories 

September 8, 2021 68

By Cory Bilyea  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO-Newly elected National Chief RoseAnne Archibald visited Neyaashiinigmiing (also…

Read more
National News

Tribes, states seek review of Native child adoptions case 

September 8, 2021 64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)-The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to review a case that centers on…

Read more