Lacrosse world mourns Dean Hill

Dean Hill will be deeply missed by everyone in the Six Nations lacrosse community. By Josh Giles Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The lacrosse world is mourning the passing of Six Nations lacrosse player and coach Dean Hill who passed away this past weekend at the age of 36. Hill was a professional lacrosse player in the National Lacrosse League, and a permanent fixture in the life of Six Nations lacrosse. Neil Henhawk of the Six Nations Minor Lacrosse Association (SNMLA) took to Facebook to pass along the news. “It is with heavy and sad hearts we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dean Hill. He helped SNMLA in a lot of ways, rather it fill in or getting SNMLA jerseys…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice