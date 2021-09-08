OPP drone searches area near shooting

Police continue search for suspects involved in shooting By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writer Six Nations Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a shooting on Mohawk Road that sent one man to hospital and may have involved more than one suspect. The shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. on September 3, continued to have a police presence on Friday. In a statement Saturday Sept., 4, 2021 OPP said Six Nations Police upon arrival found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. OPP said “the suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding.” OPP said there is not believed to be a threat to public safety, but members of the public should be aware of their personal safety at…
