National News
ticker

Saskatchewan Indigenous groups offer incentives to boost COVID 19 vaccination rates 

September 9, 2021 63 views

REGINA-Some Indigenous groups in Saskatchewan are offering vaccine incentives to encourage people to get their COVID-19 shots.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band in the province’s northeast is giving $300 to every member who gets two jabs.

Metis Nation Saskatchewan is also rolling out a vaccine lottery.

Fully vaccinated Metis residents can win prizes that include a boat, truck or recreational vehicle.

Health Canada says Saskatchewan’s vaccination rate is the second-lowest in the country, with 69 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

A federal government website shows Saskatchewan had the highest rate of cases in the last week, with 217 infections per 100,000 residents.

The weekly rate of cases in Saskatchewan’s Northern Health Region was 1,121.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest on the federal leaders’ English language election debate 

September 10, 2021 3

The Latest on the English-language leaders’ debate among Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole,…

Read more
National News

Outrage, confusion meets appointment of non Indigenous man to MMIWG secretariat 

September 10, 2021 19

Controvery surrounds Liberal Minister Carolyn Bennett who appointed a non-Indigenous man to Missing and Murdered Indigenous…

Read more

Leave a Reply