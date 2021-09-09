Six Nations is moving to COVID-19 ALERT level Orange

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-In the midst of a COVID-19 spike and children returning to school Six Nations is moving back to Alert Level Orange Status.

On September 9 Six Nations Elected Council announced the move into Orange Status will come into effect on Monday, September 13 at 12:01 a.m. Six Nations had been in the Green Level Status, jumped backward two levels, past yellow to the Orange Level Status.

There are currently 33 active cases of the virus on the territory and 161 people in self-isolation. Of the active cases 27 per cent of those are infected with the Delta variant of concern. There have been 38 cases reported in the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March to 601. One person is currently in hospital.

The COVID-19 website includes a note from Health Services which sates, “data is still being finalized on resolved case (sic), as a result active cases will not be total positive results- resolved-deaths. Data is subject to change while review is underway.”

Indicators in the community have been very high risk for a number of weeks and six cases of the Delta variant were reported on September 1.

Although vaccinations rates on the territory for those 12 and older have risen to 57 per cent of people having their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54 per cent having two doses, four fully vaccinated people have tested positive for the virus.

In Orange Status the risk level in Orange is considered moderate to high. The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community should avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. Private gathering with family and friends are limited to five indoors and 10 outdoors with masks and social distancing. Public gatherings are limited to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors with masks and social distancing.

Schools and daycares will remain open. Outdoor and indoor recreational facilities as well as fitness classes and team sport training are permitted to continue. Personal care services, campgrounds and non-essential retail as well as indoor and outdoor dining can continue with capacity restrictions.

The speedway can remain open with a crew only.

Community members should continue to adhere to public health guidelines by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, cleaning high touch surfaces often, wearing a mask and social distancing.

For more information visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

