Six Nations Police seize drugs, five people facing series of charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have seized over $50,000 in illegal drugs after raiding a First Line Road house Thursday, Sept., 9, 2021 arresting five people and seizing drugs and one weapon.

Police said they executed the Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant at the 1st Line Road residence locating a loaded firearm on a bedroom floor. Two men and three women were arrested without incident. In a search of the residence police found a large quantity of coloured Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, currency, digital scales, drug packaging, and cell phones. The street value of the drugs seized was $51,500.

As a result, the following individuals are facing charges:

Daniel Turkey Jr. 26, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing and facing charges of;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession – Cocaine

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property

Careless Use of Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (2 counts)

Operation of Motor vehicle while Prohibited

Daniel Turkey Sr., 55, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing and is facing charges of;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession – Cocaine

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property

Careless Use of Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Shana-Lynn Seth, 23, of Ohsweken was held for a formal bail hearing and is facing charges of;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession – Cocaine

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property

Careless Use of Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Alyssa Martin, 21, of Ohsweken was released on a recognizance with a court date and is facing charges of;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession – Cocaine

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property

Careless Use of Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Fail to Comply with Recognizance – Possession of Firearm

Hope Bartlett, 20, of Ohsweken was released on a recognizance with a court date and is facing charges of;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession – Cocaine

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property

Careless Use of Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

