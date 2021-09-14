National News
Ice Dogs gearing up to host Truth and Reconciliation game in Dryden 

September 14, 2021 55 views

Ice Dogs gearing up to host Truth and Reconciliation game in Dryden By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter DRYDEN, ONT-A northern Ontario Junior A hockey club is taking the lead and doing its best for reconciliation. The Dryden Ice Dogs, members of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL), will stage a Truth and Reconciliation game on Sept. 25. The Thunder Bay North Stars will go up against the Ice Dogs for the match, which will be held at the Dryden Memorial Arena. A pair of former Indigenous players who made it to the National Hockey League, the father-son combo of Reggie and Jamie Leach, will be special guests at the Dryden game and participate in the ceremonial opening puck drop. Both will also visit nearby Eagle Lake First…

