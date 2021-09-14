Six Nations loses community member to COVID-19 as director says cases spiking

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations is mourning the loss of another community member to COVID-19 while four more community members are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as active cases continues to rise.

On September 10, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and Ohsweken Public Health confirmed that the one person passed bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths on the territory to 12.

A statement from SNEC sent “their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of this community member.”

The community has not suffered a death related to COVID-19 since April 29, 2021.

There are 46 active cases in the territory and 181 people in self-isolation with symptoms or who have come in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. There have been 37 cases reported in the last week.

This new spike in cases brings the total number of positive cases to 624 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The Delta variant accounts for 22 per cent of the current active cases.

Six Nations Health Services director Lori Davis-Hill told the Brantford Expositor the “surge in cases is mainly attributed to the Delta variant of the virus in the community and private gatherings where people are not following pandemic protocols.”

“The move to a new category is a signal to the community that we are at a heightened risk,” Davis-Hill said in an email to The Expositor on Friday.

Davis-Hill does not respond to Turtle Island News emails questioning the surge or COVID-19 issues.

There have been 10 cases of the Delta variant, two cases of the Beta variant and 19 cases of the Alpha variant. The Delta variant is credited with the fourth wave Canada and many other countries is currently experiencing. It is more contagious and causes more severe symptoms in both older and younger people.

With a population around 13,000 people Six Nations has one of the highest rates of the virus at 281.5 cases per 100,000 people, with an 1.17 reproductive occurrence.

In response to the spike in cases SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on Monday at 12:01 a.m. While all business remain open during this alert level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business as long as people can maintain physical distancing of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community should avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan.

SNEC is urging people to stick to public health guidelines including “avoiding non-essential travel outside of the province/country, avoiding large private gatherings and crowds, and getting vaccinated.”

Private gathering with family and friends are limited to five indoors and 10 outdoors and public gatherings are limited to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors, both with masks and social distancing.

Schools and daycares will remain open. Outdoor and indoor recreational facilities as well as fitness classes and team sport training are permitted to continue. Personal care services, campgrounds and non-essential retail as well as indoor and outdoor dining can continue with capacity restrictions.

The speedway can remain open with a crew only.

The Brant County Health Unit reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours and now have 69 active cases. That brings the total number of Brant County cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,748. There are currently five people in the hospital.

Hamilton has had 20 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The city has 316 active cases, bringing their total to 23,860. The city has also reported one additional fatality bringing the total number of deaths to 410. There are 38 people in Hamilton Health sciences with COVID-19 and 14 in the ICU bringing their ICU capacity to 80 per cent and the hospital capacity to 99 per cent. There are 13 COVID-19 patients in St. Joseph’s Healthcare with seven in the ICU. The ICU is 63 per cent over capacity and the hospital is at 90 per cent capacity.

Community members should continue to adhere to public health guidelines by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, cleaning high touch surfaces often, wearing a mask and social distancing.

For more information visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

“Six Nations Elected Council is keeping in their thoughts all those who have lost a loved one to this virus. There is help available in the community to anyone who may be struggling and needs support during these difficult times,” SNEC said in a statement.

Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week by calling 519-445-2204 or toll-free at 1-866-445-2204.

If you think you may have come into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or if you are experiencing symptoms, please book a test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Vaccination rates on Six Nations have risen to 57 per cent of people having received their first dose and 54 per cent having had both doses of the vaccine.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

“It is up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community to protect our most vulnerable,” SNEC said in a statement.

