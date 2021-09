Six Nations converged on a home at the corner of Mohawk Road and Second Line shortly after 9 a.m. today Tuesday, Sept., 14 2021 after a black truck hit the ditch and tree just outside a house at the corner. Six Nations Police are still on the scene. Information on the incident is not yet available. (Turtle Island News Photo)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page