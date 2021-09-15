Editorial
ticker

COVID-19 battle will survive election

September 15, 2021 42 views

Justin Trudeau lashed out at a heckler who called his wife a ‘wh*re’ during an election photo-op in B.C. Conservatives, being led by the relatively unknown Erin O’Toole who weeks into the campaign is still waving the party’s campaign platform with his attempt at a muscle shirt youthful appearance photo gracing the cover. Either because he thinks it makes him look tough or he is afraid people still don’t know who he is. We suspect its the latter and why wouldn’t it be, he is a nobody. Then there’s nice guy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who has a lot more worry lines than he did at the campaign start having to deal with the latest stark polling numbers. With a week left the NDP have dipped in support with pollsters…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kahnawake to recognize September 30 with statutory holiday 

September 15, 2021 29

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Executive Directors of Kahnawake organizations announced they voted…

Read more
National News

Case numbers continue to rise as Delta variant runs wild 

September 15, 2021 33

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections continues to hit…

Read more