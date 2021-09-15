Local News
Federal Election 2021-Brantford-Brant’s four candidates

September 15, 2021 42 views

As the federal election ramps up Brantford-Brant’s candidates weigh in on issues facing local First Nations. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and start Canada’s 44th federal election on August 15. The 36-day election is the shortest allowed by law. Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation residents can head to the polls at the Gathering Place on Sept. 20. This federal election voters will have to choose a new candidate to represent them on Parliament Hill. The Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who has represented the riding for 16 years, announced last December that he wouldn’t seek a fifth term. There are four candidates in the Brantford-Brant riding, two of which are Indigenous. The following is how each candidate hopes to win…

