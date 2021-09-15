Local News
Six Nations Colour Run gave everyone a chance to laugh

September 15, 2021 45 views
Six Nations annual Colour Run is back after a COVID-19 shut down last year. With protocols in place, families ran the track through clouds of coloured chalk Sept., 10 2021. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) ... See page 3

By Victoria Gray Writer Raising awareness for suicide prevention is more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, keeping people apart and causing depression rates to rise. Jade Johnson, the life promotion coordinator for the health promotion team with Six Nations Health Services organized the annual Moment for Life Colour Run in honour of World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, September 10, where about 30 people came to run, walk, or rollerblade on the Six Nations Blue Track, behind the community hall. She said people are suffering right now with isolation through the pandemic and a rising death toll from rediscovered grave sites at Residential Schools across the country. “I know it’s little different just the past year and a half, before where we are now, it was really…

