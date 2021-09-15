Six Nations stranded with no ambulances and not told

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations has gone hours with no access to emergency medical services by ambulance without knowing it. Director of Health Services Lori Davis-Hill said due to increased calls and off-load times at the Brantford General Hospital Six Nations has had no ambulance coverage for hours at a time. “We are tracking that and looking at some solutions increase availability,” she said. The solution is to bring in another EMS shift from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to give the community more coverage. Health Services also has more than 10 vacant positions across the departments working under its umbrella with several employees wearing more than one hat or substituting for other positions. Davis-Hill said a lot of employees are leaving for jobs with higher wages and benefits…



