National News
ticker

Brantford Police charge 82-year old man with manslaughter after assault at retirement home

September 16, 2021 664 views

BRANTFORD ONT- An 82-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after an 89-year-old woman was assaulted at a retirement home on Diana Avenue and later succumbed to her injuries.

Brantford Police said they arrested the man after investigating a report of an assault that occurred  between two residents on September 5, 2021 at about 2:50 p.m.. Police said an 89-year-old female resident was reported to have been struck by an 82-year-old male resident at the retirement home.

Police said the assault caused the woman to fall and hit her head.  The Emergency Medical Services were contacted and the woman was transported to hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police said they  have charged the involved man with manslaughter.

The accused was held in police custody and will appear before the court on September 16, 2021.

As charges are now before the courts, investigators cannot discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance related to this investigation.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Charles Wheeler at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First of its kind Indigenous led child care centre opens in London

September 16, 2021 266

The Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Centre By Calvi Leon  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter LONDON, ONT-Stroll…

Read more
National News

Manitoba First Nations outline priorities for federal leaders 

September 16, 2021 48

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders gathered virtually on Wednesday to discuss the…

Read more

Leave a Reply