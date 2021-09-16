Brantford Police charge 82-year old man with manslaughter after assault at retirement home

BRANTFORD ONT- An 82-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after an 89-year-old woman was assaulted at a retirement home on Diana Avenue and later succumbed to her injuries.

Brantford Police said they arrested the man after investigating a report of an assault that occurred between two residents on September 5, 2021 at about 2:50 p.m.. Police said an 89-year-old female resident was reported to have been struck by an 82-year-old male resident at the retirement home.

Police said the assault caused the woman to fall and hit her head. The Emergency Medical Services were contacted and the woman was transported to hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police said they have charged the involved man with manslaughter.

The accused was held in police custody and will appear before the court on September 16, 2021.

As charges are now before the courts, investigators cannot discuss evidence as it pertains to the case.

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance related to this investigation.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Charles Wheeler at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

