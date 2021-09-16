Six Nations COVID-19 numbers continue to grow

By Victoria Gray

Writer

COVID-19 cases on Six Nations have continued to spike as the Delta variant invades the community. On September 16 Six Nations Elected Council emailed a statement asking people to follow public health guidelines.

“Please continue to follow public health measures, including wearing a mask, physical distancing, frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, and getting tested when you have symptoms,” the statement said.

There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19 on the territory, 25 per cent of those cases have tested positive for the Delta variant. There are currently 194 people in self-isolation. There are now four people in the hospital. On September 14 there were 181 people in self isolation and only one person is the hospital.

There have been 31 new cases reported in the last seven days, five of those cases were in fully vaccinated community members.

There have now been 628 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and 12 deaths.

There have been 24 cases of the Delta variant, which has risen from 10 since Tuesday; two cases of the Beta variant and 19 cases of the Alpha variant. The Delta variant is credited with the fourth wave Canada and many other countries is currently experiencing. It is more contagious and causes more severe symptoms in both older and younger people.

With a population around 13,000 people Six Nations has one of the highest rates of the virus at 242 cases per 100,000 people, with an 1.17 reproductive occurrence in the region. Toronto currently has 26 cases per 100,000.

In response to the spike in cases SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan.

The Brant County Health Unit reported 10 new cases, bringing their total active COVID-19 cases to 64. Five people are currently in the hospital.

Hamilton reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their active case count to 332. There are 29 people in Hamilton Health Sciences with COVID-19, 15 patients are in the ICU bringing the ICU capacity to 86 per cent and the hospital’s capacity to 102 per cent.

There are 13 COVID-19 patients in St. Joseph’s Healthcare with seven in the ICU. The ICU is 81 per cent over capacity and the hospital is at 91 per cent capacity.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Vaccination rates on Six Nations have risen to 57 per cent of people having received their first dose and 54 per cent having had both doses of the vaccine.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

