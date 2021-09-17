Brantford Police upgrade assault charge to manslaughter against 23-year-old city man

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 23-year-old Brantford man is now facing a manslaughter charge after a man who sustained life-threatening injuries in an assault Sept., 12, 2021 succumbed to his injuries Tuesday Sept., 15 2021.

Brantford Police Patrol Section members and paramedics responded to an assault shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after a report of a disturbance in the area of Sheridan Street and George Street. Police found a 37-year-old man from Brantford with serious life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment. Officers arrested and charged a suspect shortly after with aggravated assault.

On September 15, 2021, despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. As a result, the investigation is now classified as a homicide.

Police said because of these developments, the accused Connor Davison Gibson 23, of Brantford has had an earlier charge of aggravated assault upgraded to a charge of manslaughter. The accused is currently in police custody.

Police said information received indicated a verbal altercation between the accused and victim is believed to have occurred prior to the assault. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Sheridan Street, between Market Street and George Street, and who may have witnessed a disturbance around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Det. Ryan Groen at 519-756-0113 extension 2206.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have dashboard camera footage from the area to contact police. A dedicated email has been created for the public to provide information. Tips can be sent to: williamsmithhomicide@police.brantford.on.ca

Information can always be provided anonymously to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice