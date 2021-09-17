National News
ticker

Tk’emlups Nation extends invitation to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 

September 17, 2021 56 views

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- A First Nation that announced more than 200 unmarked graves had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., is inviting people to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation has shared a video to help people learn the Secwepemc Honour Song to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 30.

Chief Rosanne Casimir says news of the unmarked graves sparked a global outpouring of support and the invitation offers a way for people to connect.

The nation is encouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home.

Since May, several other First Nations have reported finding unmarked graves or suspected remains located around former residential institutions in their territories.

Casimir says the nation has been working to decide what happens next at the Kamloops site and it is set to share updates at an event scheduled to take place next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers growing with five in hospital

September 17, 2021 80

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers are up again. There are 46 confirmed active cases at Six Nations…

Read more
National News

Ontario First Nations accuse Premier Doug Ford of not valuing Indigenous lives

September 17, 2021 115

By Victoria Gray Writer Ontario First Nations leaders are calling out Premier Doug Ford for not…

Read more

Leave a Reply