Six Nations woman faces drug charges, children removed from home

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 34-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing drug trafficking and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police raided a Fourth Line Road residence and found three children inside.

On Friday, Sept., 17, 2021 Six Nations armed with a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant entered a Fourth Line road home and found a woman and three children inside . The children were taken by a family member and Ogwadeni:deo was advised. During a search of the residence police found “numerous baggies of packaged Cocaine” ready for sale, a digital scale, drug packaging, currency and cell phones.

Outside police found two stolen ATV’s and a Hurst Jaws of LIfe reported stolen in 2018 by the Six Nations Fire Department.

The woman was charged with:

CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

CC 354(1) Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

CC 145(4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions

She is being held pending a formal bail hearing.

