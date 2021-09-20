National News
Six Nations woman faces drug charges, children removed from home

September 20, 2021 874 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 34-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing drug trafficking and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police raided  a Fourth Line Road residence and found three children inside.

On Friday, Sept., 17, 2021 Six Nations armed with a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant entered a Fourth Line road home and found a woman and three children inside .  The children were taken by a family member and Ogwadeni:deo was advised. During a search of the residence police found  “numerous baggies of packaged Cocaine” ready for sale, a digital scale, drug packaging, currency and cell phones.

Outside police found two stolen ATV’s and a Hurst Jaws of LIfe reported stolen in 2018 by the Six Nations Fire Department.

The woman was charged with:
CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000
CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000
CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000
CC 354(1) Proceeds of Crime under $5,000
CC 145(4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions

She is being held pending a formal bail hearing.

