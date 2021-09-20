National News
Six Nations woman faces impaired driving and child abandonment charges

September 20, 2021 1418 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations woman is  facing three charges of child abandonment after police  received an impaired driving complaint about a vehicle that had left a Third Line Road address Wednesday Sept., 15, 2021 at 9:09 a.m.

Police were told the vehicle. a small blue Chevrolet SUV, was enroute to a Seneca Road address.  Police, pulling into a laneway, at the Seneca Road address,  spotted a vehicle matching the description reversed driving heading backwards onto the lawn almost hitting a tree before the vehicle pulled  beside the police cruiser then parked it off the laneway almost into the ditch.

Police spoke to the driver who they said had a slurred speech and glassy eyes. While speaking to the driver police spotted three children in the back of the vehicle and demanded the driver exit the vehicle.

Police said she refused and attempted to drive off almost hitting an officer. Police stopped the vehicle arresting the driver for Dangerous Driving. While the woman was taken into custody police said an odour of alcohol was detected on the woman’s breath.

The  Ohsweken woman was charged with Dangerous Driving, Impaired Driving, and Abandoning Child x 3. She was released on a recognizance with a court date.

