Brantford implementing Ontario vaccination regulations

City to implement provincial vaccination regulations beginning September 22, 2021

BRANTFORD,ON – To get into certain venues in the city you have to start showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting Wednesday Sept 22, 2021.

The city says it is implementing provincial regulations, beginning Wednesday, September 22, 2021 that will see all patrons attending the City’s recreational facilities and the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and identification before they can enter. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted in place of proof of full vaccination.

The city said proof of vaccination (POV) will be accepted if the person’s name and date of birth on their identification document matches the name and date of birth on their accompanying vaccination receipt. Examples of acceptable identification documents include an individual’s birth certificate, citizenship card, driver’s licence, Government (Ontario or other) issued identification card, Indian Status Card /Indigenous Membership Card, Passport or Permanent Resident card.

Documents needed:

Acceptable vaccination receipts must include the person’s name, date of vaccination and product name (brand of vaccine) at the time of vaccination. A vaccination receipt includes any of the following:

An Ontario vaccination receipt from a vaccine clinic when you received your dose (paper copy)

A vaccination receipt signed by an Indigenous Health Provider

An Ontario Ministry of Health vaccination receipt received by email following your appointment (digital or printed paper copy)

Downloaded vaccination receipt from the Ontario COVID-19 online vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (digital or printed paper copy)

A vaccination receipt from another jurisdiction that shows the holder is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

For more information regarding proof of vaccination documentation, please visit the Ontario government COVID-19 proof of vaccination Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

Patrons that cannot provide proof of identification and double vaccination who are not included on the list of approved provincial exemptions will not be permitted entry into the facilities where proof of vaccination is required (as outlined below). Records of vaccination status will not be maintained therefore, patrons will be required to repeat this screening process each time they enter the facility.

Arenas, Fitness, Aquatics and Community Centres

Beginning Wednesday, September 22, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination check-in stations will be located at the entrances of City recreational facilities that are impacted by the new provincial proof of vaccination requirement, including the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, the Brantford Civic Centre, Lion’s Park Arena, the Beckett Adult Leisure Centre (opening September 27th), and the City’s various Community Centres,. Patrons entering these facilities for recreational purposes will be asked to complete a screening process and provide proof of vaccination or of exemption in order to enter the City facility.

Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

Patrons attending events at the Sanderson Centre will be asked to self-screen prior to entering the facility and provide proof of vaccination or exemption at the entrance doors prior to scanning tickets for entry. Ticket refunds for those persons who fail the screening process or are otherwise not permitted entry will be available through the box office. Persons entering the building box office area for the sole purpose of purchasing tickets are not required to provide proof of vaccination.

Exemptions

Proof of vaccination exemptions include the following:

12 years of age or younger

12-18 years of age and participating in a sport or recreational fitness activity, including the following; sports leagues, organized pick up, dance classes, martial arts, swimming classes.

Workers, contractors, repair workers, students, volunteers, coaches, officials and others who are entering the facility for business purposes

A patron who is entering for the sole purpose of; using a washroom, to access an outdoor area, to make a retail purchase, while placing or picking up an order, while paying for an order, to purchase admission, as well as for the purposes of health and safety.

Patrons who are attending a meeting space for the purpose of attending a wedding, rite or ceremony for a funeral.

Patrons who provide written documentation, completed and supplied by a physician (designated MD) or by a registered nurse, nurse practitioner NP stating that the individual is exempt for medical reasons. Patrons who are exempt for medical reasons are to provide ID and a written document stating the individual is exempt for medical reasons.

Please note, the exemption DOES NOT include youth (12 to 18 years old) who are spectators at sporting events or youth using a gym or exercise equipment unless participating in an organized sport. Additionally, POV is not required for access to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Brantford Civic Centre.

Brantford City Hall (58 Dalhousie St.) and 220 Colborne Street

Proof of vaccination will be required for visitors to Brantford City Hall (58 Dalhousie St.) if the purpose of the visit is for an extended meeting with City staff that exceeds 15 minutes – for example, meeting with staff to review a building permit application. Proof of vaccination is not required for transactional services– for example, bill payments, drop off and/or pick up of documents. Individuals attending 220 Colborne Street are only to do so to receive essential services and therefore proof of vaccination is not required. If you are unsure about whether your visit to a City facility requires proof of vaccination or not, please call the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 519-759-4150 beforehand.

Provincial Offences Court – 102 Wellington Sq.

The City of Brantford Provincial Offence Court office (POA) continues to be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in person administrative services, without proof of vaccination being required at this time. Court proceedings will continue to operate virtually until in-person proceedings are authorized by the Ministry of the Attorney General. If you have any questions relating to court proceedings or court administration please contact the POA office at 519-751-9100 or by email at brantfordpoa@brantford.ca.

If you have received a notice to attend court, please connect to the court session on the date and time on the notice by clicking the VIRTUAL COURT link on the City’s website at brantford.ca/VirtualCourt.

Popular City Services

Skip the in-person line ups and use our online services from the comfort of your own home. Many popular City services can be requested and addressed using one of our convenient online forms, meaning you can easily request a city service from the comfort of your home. Review the list of Popular City Services available online. Use our online form to report an issue or request a non-urgent City service. For general enquiries, email the Customer Contact Centre at customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150. To report a COVID-19 violation, please visit the City’s website at brantford.ca/covid19violations.

