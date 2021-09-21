Justin Trudeau’s Liberals win third term but fall short of securing majority 

By Joan Bryden

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- Canadians have chosen another minority Liberal government, almost identical to the one it replaced, to finish the fight against COVID-19 and rebuild the shattered economy.

Precisely how stable a minority remains to be seen, as results were still trickling in and there were tight contests in dozens of ridings as the clock started running out on Monday night.

There are also almost 800,000 mail-in ballots to be counted, starting Tuesday, which could yet change the preliminary results in many of those tightly contested seats.

Late Monday, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were leading or elected in

157 seats, exactly the same number they won in 2019, 13 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 seats, the same as in 2019 even though they won slightly more of the popular vote than the Liberals, as they did last time.

Jagmeet Singh’s NDP were leading or elected in 29, a gain of five seats, while Yves-Francois Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois was down three at 29.

The Greens, which elected three MPs in 2019, was down to two.

Leader Annamie Paul, who had faced an internal insurrection last spring, was projected to come in fourth place in Toronto Centre in her third try to wrest that seat from the Liberals.

Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party, which ran on an anti-public health restrictions platform, didn’t come close to winning a seat anywhere but pulled enough votes from the Conservatives to rob them of victory in a number of close races, particularly in Ontario.

The upshot raises questions about the judgment and strategy of both Trudeau and O’Toole.

Trudeau pulled the plug on his minority Liberal government on Aug. 15, a little less than two years after Canadians first reduced the Liberals to a minority.

He argued that Canada was at a pivotal moment in history and Canadians deserved a chance to decide how they wanted to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back the shattered economy.

But the timing of his election call, coming as a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus was beginning to sweep the country, quickly sapped the goodwill Trudeau had built among Canadians for his government’s handling of the pandemic over the previous 18 months.

And it gave rival leaders an opening to attack Trudeau’s character, describing him as a selfish egoist who can’t be trusted to put the interests of Canadians ahead of his personal ambition to secure a majority.

O’Toole won his party’s leadership last year by courting social conservatives but then ditched his “true blue” image in a bid to broaden his party’s appeal outside its Western Canada base. He presented himself to voters as a moderate with pricey centrist policies, including a plan to put a price on carbon, which his party had previously pilloried as a job-killing tax on everything.

But the move did not produce the hoped-for breakthrough for the Conservatives in Ontario or Quebec, where the Liberals once again won the lion’s share of the seats.

They did make some modest gains in Atlantic Canada.

The NDP lost its lone Atlantic seat, St. John’s East, to the Liberals. It had been held by New Democrat Jack Harris, who did not seek re-election.

Trudeau cabinet ministers Seamus O’Regan, Dominic LeBlanc and Lawrence MacAulay cruised to victory.

But Bernadette Jordan, who served as fisheries minister, lost to her Conservative rival in Nova Scotia’s South Shore-St. Margarets, evidently hurt by the lobster fishery dispute between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers in the region.

In Fredericton, N.B., Jenica Atwin, the former Green MP who defected to the Liberals last spring, was in a tight, see-saw battle with the Conservatives.

Green support largely collapsed throughout the region.

There are almost one million mail-in ballots that election officials won’t start counting until Tuesday. Elections Canada has said it expects to finish the mail-in count in most ridings by Wednesday, but some may take another day or two.

According to Elections Canada, almost 6.8 million people voted early, most of them at advance polls over a week ago, and the rest through special ballots cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices.

Canada has more than 30 million eligible voters.

The Canadian Press list by parties of elected and defeated prominent candidates.

Federal All Ridings (338 members)

Liberal Party of Canada

Churence Rogers, longtime municipal politician, elected in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

Scott Simms, former national weather forecaster, defeated in Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame by Clifford Small (CON).

Yvonne Jones, member of NunatuKavut community council, an unrecognized Inuit territory in Labrador, elected in Labrador.

Gudie Hutchings, former tourism/outfitting entrepreneur, elected in Long Range Mountains.

Joanne Thompson, longtime executive director of centre offering meals and services for unhoused and low-income people, elected in St. John’s East; defeated Mary Shortall (NDP), president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour.

Seamus O’Regan, natural resources minister, elected in St. John’s South-Mount Pearl.

Lawrence MacAulay, won 10th consecutive election in 2019, has represented riding for more than 30 years, elected in Cardigan.

Heath MacDonald, former tourism and economic development minister as well as finance minister for provincial Liberals, elected in Malpeque.

Sean Fraser, parliamentary secretary to the deputy prime minister, elected in Central Nova.

Lenore Zann, former provincial NDP MLA, crossed and won riding for federal Liberals in 2015, defeated in Cumberland-Colchester by Stephen Ellis (CON).

Lena Metlege Diab, former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who quit to run federally, elected in Halifax West.

Bernadette Jordan, fisheries and oceans minister, defeated in South Shore-St. Margarets by Rick Perkins (CON).

Jaime Battiste, first Mi’kmaw member of Parliament, elected in Sydney-Victoria; defeated Eddie Orrell (CON), former MLA who quit and had unsuccessful federal run in 2019.

Dominic LeBlanc, has represented the Beausejour riding since 2000, elected in Beausejour.

Jenica Atwin, elected in 2019 as Green, crossed the floor to the Liberals in June, leading in Fredericton; ahead of Nicole O’Byrne (GRN), UNB law professor.

Lisa Harris, served three terms as a Liberal MLA, defeated in Miramichi-Grand Lake by Jake Stewart (CON), served three terms as a Progressive Conservative MLA.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, former health minister, elected in Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe.

Melanie Joly, economic development and official languages minister, elected in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, agriculture minister, elected in Compton-Stanstead.

Diane Lebouthillier, national revenue minister, elected in Gaspesie-Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Pablo Rodriguez, government house leader, elected in Honore-Mercier.

David Lametti, justice minister, elected in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.

Steven Guilbeault, heritage minister, environmentalist, leading in Laurier-Sainte-Marie.

Marc Garneau, foreign affairs minister, former Canadian astronaut, elected in Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount.

Justin Trudeau, party leader, prime minister, elected in Papineau.

Jean-Yves Duclos, economist, Treasury Board president, elected in Quebec.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, innovation, science and technology minister, elected in Saint-Maurice-Champlain.

Elisabeth Briere, notary, elected in Sherbrooke; defeated Ensaf Haidar (BQ), wife of jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi.

Martin Francoeur, journalist, trailing in Trois-Rivieres; behind Yves Levesque (CON), former mayor of Trois-Rivieres.

Marc Miller, Indigenous services minister, elected in Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs.

Karina Gould, international development minister, elected in Burlington.

Michael Coteau, came second in Ontario Liberal leader race, resigned provincial seat for federal run, elected in Don Valley East.

Marco Mendicino, immigration, refugees and citizenship minister, elected in Eglinton-Lawrence.

Jenna Sudds, Ottawa city councillor and deputy mayor, elected in Kanata-Carleton.

Raj Saini, withdrawn after facing harassment allegations, defeated in Kitchener Centre by Mike Morrice (GRN).

Anita Anand, public services and procurement minister, elected in Oakville.

Yasir Naqvi, former Ontario attorney general, elected in Ottawa Centre; defeated Angella MacEwen (NDP), CUPE senior economist.

Mona Fortier, middle class prosperity minister, elected in Ottawa-Vanier.

Anita Vandenbeld, parliamentary secretary to the minister of national defence, elected in Ottawa West-Nepean.

Maryam Monsef, rural economic development minister, minister for women and gender equality, defeated in Peterborough-Kawartha by Michelle Ferreri (CON).

Gustave Roy, former pharmaceutical industry salesman and entrepreneur, defeated in Carleton by Pierre Poilievre (CON), Conservative jobs and industry critic.

Carolyn Bennett, Crown-Indigenous relations minister, elected in Toronto-St. Paul’s; defeated Sidney Coles (NDP), withdrawn; resigned after controversy over antisemitic social media posts.

Bill Blair, public safety and emergency preparedness minister, elected in Scarborough Southwest.

Patty Hajdu, health minister, elected in Thunder Bay-Superior North.

Marci Ien, former CTV host, elected in Toronto Centre; defeated Annamie Paul (GRN), party leader.

Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister, minister of finance, elected in University-Rosedale.

Bardish Chagger, diversity and inclusion and youth minister, elected in Waterloo.

Ahmed Hussen, families, children and social development minister, elected in York South-Weston.

Dan Vandal, Northern affairs minister, elected in Saint Boniface-Saint Vital.

Jim Carr, served as Liberals special representative for the Prairies, elected in Winnipeg South Centre.

Buckley Belanger, resigned as an NDP member of the provincial legislature to run federally for Liberals, defeated in Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River by Gary Vidal (CON).

George Chahal, former city councilor, elected in Calgary Skyview.

Carla Qualtrough, employment, workforce development and disability inclusion minister, elected in Delta.

Jonathan Wilkinson, environment and climate change minister, elected in North Vancouver.

Joyce Murray, digital government minister, elected in Vancouver Quadra.

Harjit S. Sajjan, defence minister, elected in Vancouver South.

Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, taken a leave of absence to run for the Liberals, leading in Yukon.

Conservative Party of Canada

Eddie Orrell, former MLA who quit and had unsuccessful federal run in 2019, defeated in Sydney-Victoria by Jaime Battiste (LIB), first Mi’kmaw member of Parliament.

Chris d’Entremont, former provincial MLA and cabinet minister who quit and was elected MP in 2019, elected in West Nova.

Jake Stewart, served three terms as a Progressive Conservative MLA, elected in Miramichi-Grand Lake; defeated Lisa Harris (LIB), served three terms as a Liberal MLA.

Mel Norton, lawyer, former city councilor and mayor in Saint John, defeated in Saint John-Rothesay by Wayne Long (LIB).

Richard Lehoux, dairy farmer, municipal politician, elected in Beauce; defeated Maxime Bernier (PP), party leader.

Dominique Vien, former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister, elected in Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Levis.

Richard Martel, Quebec lieutenant under Erin O’Toole, elected in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord; defeated Julie Bouchard (BQ), nurse, union rep.

Gerard Deltell, journalist, Conservative house leader, elected in Louis-Saint-Laurent.

Alain Rayes, former mayor of Victoriaville, Que., elected in Richmond-Arthabaska.

Yves Levesque, former mayor of Trois-Rivieres, leading in Trois-Rivieres; ahead of Martin Francoeur (LIB), journalist; ahead of Rene Villemure (BQ), author.

Erin O’Toole, party leader, elected in Durham.

Leslyn Lewis, Conservative leadership also-ran, elected in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Matt Triemstra, former Conservative political staffer and public affairs manager, defeated in Nepean by Chandra Arya (LIB).

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative jobs and industry critic, elected in Carleton; defeated Gustave Roy (LIB), former pharmaceutical industry salesman and entrepreneur.

Melissa Lantsman, war room director of Doug Ford’s successful

2018 election campaign, elected in Thornhill.

Andrew Scheer, former leader of the Opposition Conservatives, elected in Regina-Qu’Appelle.

Laila Goodridge, resigned as a United Conservative provincial legislature member to run federally, elected in Fort McMurray-Cold Lake.

Ed Fast, former Conservative cabinet minister, elected in Abbotsford.

New Democratic Party

Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, defeated in St. John’s East by Joanne Thompson (LIB), longtime executive director of centre offering meals and services for unhoused and low-income people.

Daniel Osborne, withdrawn; resigned after controversy over antisemitic social media posts, defeated in Cumberland-Colchester by Stephen Ellis (CON).

Lisa Roberts, former provincial MLA who quit to run federally, defeated in Halifax by Andy Fillmore (LIB).

Alexandre Boulerice, only NDP MP in province, elected in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Sean Devine, playwright, defeated in Nepean by Chandra Arya (LIB).

Angella MacEwen, CUPE senior economist, defeated in Ottawa Centre by Yasir Naqvi (LIB), former Ontario attorney general.

Sidney Coles, withdrawn; resigned after controversy over antisemitic social media posts, defeated in Toronto-St. Paul’s by Carolyn Bennett (LIB), Crown-Indigenous relations minister.

Daniel Blaikie, son of Bill Blaikie who served as MP for almost three decades, elected in Elmwood-Transcona.

Heather McPherson, was Alberta’s only non-Conservative MP elected in 2019, elected in Edmonton Strathcona.

Jagmeet Singh, party leader, elected in Burnaby South.

Avi Lewis, documentary filmmaker, grandson of former federal NDP leader David Lewis, son of former Ontario NDP leader Stephen Lewis, married to author Naomi Klein, trailing in West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country; behind Patrick Weiler (LIB).

Bloc Quebecois

Louis Plamondon, teacher, businessman, longest serving MP in Ottawa, Dean of the House of Commons (first elected September 1984), elected in Becancour-Nicolet-Saurel.

Yves Perron, Bloc Quebecois president, defeated in Berthier-Maskinonge by Ruth Ellen Brosseau (NDP).

Julie Bouchard, nurse, union rep, defeated in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord by Richard Martel (CON), Quebec lieutenant under Erin O’Toole.

Mario Beaulieu, former leader, interim leader and party president, elected in La Pointe-de-l’Ile.

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, son of former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe, elected in Lac-Saint-Jean.

Ensaf Haidar, wife of jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, defeated in Sherbrooke by Elisabeth Briere (LIB), notary.

Rene Villemure, author, trailing in Trois-Rivieres; behind Yves Levesque (CON), former mayor of Trois-Rivieres.

Green Party of Canada

Nicole O’Byrne, UNB law professor, trailing in Fredericton; behind Jenica Atwin (LIB), elected in 2019 as Green, crossed the floor to the Liberals in June.

Annamie Paul, party leader, defeated in Toronto Centre by Marci Ien (LIB), former CTV host.

Paul Manly, Led breakthrough for the Greens by winning riding in byelection and holding it in last election, trailing in Nanaimo-Ladysmith; behind Lisa Marie Barron (NDP).

Elizabeth May, former Green party leader, elected in Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Non-Affiliated

Derek Sloan, ejected from the Conservative caucus last winter, now running as a Non-Affiliated candidate, defeated in Banff-Airdrie by Blake Richards (CON).

People’s Party of Canada

Maxime Bernier, party leader, defeated in Beauce by Richard Lehoux (CON), dairy farmer, municipal politician.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.

