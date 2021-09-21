Kahnawake has COVID-19 “outbreak” at school

Kahnawà:ke-The Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC) and the Kahnawà:ke Public Health Team has put out a public alert notifying the community there has been an ” outbreak” identified at the Kateri School in two (2) nursery classrooms.

The public health team said Immediate measures have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of the students and staff. The investigation is still ongoing, and contact tracing is still underway. The situation will continue to be monitored closely by Public Health and appropriate measures taken as required.

Reminder to all families of school-aged children: Do a symptom health check EVERY day before going to school

If any COVID-related symptoms (even if they last a short time), keep your child home and get your child tested

Students should be wearing a medical mask (not a cloth mask) on the bus at all times

*Please note that the definition of an outbreak is two or more persons who are connected by an epidemiological link.

