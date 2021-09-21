National News
OPP charge Mississaugas of Credit man with assault

September 21, 2021 243 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation man is facing an assault police charge after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment responded to an unwanted party on Mississauga Road, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, on September 20, 2021 at 3:41 p.m..

OPP said “as a result of interaction with police”, Leslie Dale Barnes, 48, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has been charged with Assault Police.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

