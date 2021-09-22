Active COVID-19 numbers slowly decrease

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations took a slight dip.

There are currently 36 active cases in the community, down from 46 this time last week, but the number of people in self isolation with possible COVID-19 symptoms or were in close contact with a confirmed case is 218. That’s almost double the number from last week.

The number of people in the hospital has also risen to five. The number of deaths remains 13.

In the last seven says 24 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, which brings the virus’ reproductive number down to .75.

Despite the number of people in self-isolation or awaiting test results, Six Nations public health has lowered the community spread and transmission from red alert to yellow. That means “transmission remains high, but are on a decreasing trend.”

There are 187 cases per 100,000 people on Six Nations, while Toronto sits a 33 cases per 100,000.

There have been a total of 699 cases of COVID-19 in the community since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In response to the spike in cases SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan.

More than 800 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year in almost 600 schools across the province. St. John’s College in Brantford currently has one active case as well as six elementary schools. For more information visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-cases-schools.

Brantford has 51 active COVID019 cases with two reported over last 24 hours. This brings their total number of cases since March 2020 to 3,792. There are currently three people in hospital.

There are 293 active cases in Hamilton, with 19 reported in the last 24 hours bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 24,120. There are 12 COVID-19 patients at St. Joseph’s Healthcare and eight in the ICU bringing their overall capacity to 91 per cent and ICU capacity to 78 per cent.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Vaccination rates on Six Nations have risen to 57 per cent of people having received their first dose and 54 per cent having had both doses of the vaccine.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

