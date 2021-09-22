Conservatives hold onto riding; Larry Brock wins

Brant-Brantford Six Nations-Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Federal Riding By Victoria Gray Writer Larry Brock has kept the Brant-Brantford riding blue. On September 20, Brock, the conservative candidate won the local seat in the house of commons and will take long-time MP Phil McColeman’s place in Ottawa. “I was very, very excited. As my number margin started to increase,” he said. “I finally looked up and saw that check mark on the screen and heard CTV projects Larry Brock winner in Brantford-Brant, I did a screen shot, let out a big yelp and celebrated with friends and family.” He credited his staff for a lot of the big wins on the campaign trail for their experience and know-how. He said he knew he didn’t have a very high profile. Very…



