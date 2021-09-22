Local News
ticker

Conservatives hold onto riding; Larry Brock wins

September 22, 2021 48 views

Brant-Brantford Six Nations-Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Federal Riding By Victoria Gray Writer Larry Brock has kept the Brant-Brantford riding blue. On September 20, Brock, the conservative candidate won the local seat in the house of commons and will take long-time MP Phil McColeman’s place in Ottawa. “I was very, very excited. As my number margin started to increase,” he said. “I finally looked up and saw that check mark on the screen and heard CTV projects Larry Brock winner in Brantford-Brant, I did a screen shot, let out a big yelp and celebrated with friends and family.” He credited his staff for a lot of the big wins on the campaign trail for their experience and know-how. He said he knew he didn’t have a very high profile. Very…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Internet blackmail is on the rise at Six Nations.

September 22, 2021 210

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police released a statement on September 22 that…

Read more
National News

COVID-19 has hit Six Nations federal schools

September 22, 2021 665

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-COVID-19 has hit Six Nations Schools. Indigenous Services…

Read more