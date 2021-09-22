COVID-19 has hit Six Nations federal schools

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-COVID-19 has hit Six Nations Schools.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) confirmed there are COVID-19 cases in Six Nations federal elementary schools on September 22, but they would not release what schools are affected, how many cases or when the virus was first detected.

“Six Nations Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in the school community. Indigenous Services Canada will not comment on specific cases in order to protect the privacy of individuals,” ISC spokesperson Kyle Fournier said in an email.

The email stated that parents have already received notifications of “a positive case in the school community and Ohsweken Public Health is working with the individuals impacted.”

But many parents contacted by Turtle Island News said they have not received any kind of communication.

Sources have told Turtle Island News the school involved is Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io . The individual told Turtle Island News they “don’t have physical cases in the school, but it is in the school.”

Fournier said federal schools are collaborating with public health who will be in “direct” contact with those who are affected as staff work through contact tracing protocols. The health unit will give those affected more direction and steps to take.

For now schools continue to operate as usual.

“Six Nations Federal Schools remain open,” Fournier said. “Public Works custodians continue to complete their disinfecting of our schools each and every night.”

They hope to minimize the impact to parents and students who may have come into contact with an infected person.

“Moving forward, staff will work with students and families to ensure learning continues for those who are required to self-isolate,” Fournier said. “Six Nations Federal Schools takes all reasonable measures to protect students, staff, and families as per the protocols outlined in the reopening plan.”

Six Nations Elected Council and Ohsweken Public Health did not return requests for comment.

Add Your Voice