Doug Ford accused of not valuing Indigenous lives failing to recognize Sept 30 as stat holiday

September 22, 2021 132 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Ontario First Nations leaders are calling out Premiere Doug Ford for not putting the same value on Indigenous lives as the lives of others, after his decision not to recognize September 30 as a statutory holiday. The Chief of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Adrian Chris John also wrote a letter to the premier on September 13 to tell him the move has undermined nation to nation relations and lets his community know where they stand. “As I am sure you are aware, the movement, Every child Matters is in honour of those little lives lost at Indian Residential Schools (IRS) and the Survivors. Orange Shirt Day, which has now been named day of Truth and Reconciliation, is about learning from the past and building a…

