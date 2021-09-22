Local News
Election polling station moved out of Six Nations after protest

September 22, 2021 61 views
A federal election polling station moved off Six Nations after entrance ways were blocked and voters told to vote in Canadian election...in Canada. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

Federal Election poll moves off Six Nations after Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council supporters block driveway By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations protestors successfully chased the single Elections Canada polling station  located at Six Nations off the reserve today after both Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) supporters and police faced off over allowing voting in Canadian elections on Six Nations. “I hope they don’t come back. Hopefully this sends a message out and they never come back,” Rhonda Martin said after the polling station employees had vacated. Elections Canada staff set up the polling station at the Gathering Place on Monday, September 20, as they had during advance polling, but Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs  Council (HCCC) supporters blocked all three entrances to the parking lot around 8 a.m. saying they did not want to…

