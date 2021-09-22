Elections Canada reports disruptions at some polling stations as Canadians vote

OTTAWA-Elections Canada is reporting a handful of disruptions at polling stations across the country, including an Indigenous-led protest and poll workers not showing up, as millions of Canadians cast their ballots in the country’s first pandemic election. While the majority of polling stations opened on time and without incident, Elections Canada spokeswoman Diane Benson says issues have been reported with several sites in Ontario and Western Canada, resulting in some stations opening late or having to be relocated. Those include a polling station in the riding of Brantford-Brant, southwest of Toronto, which had to be moved following a protest organized by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council. The council spoke out last week against putting a polling station on what it considers its traditional territory, calling it a treaty violation and…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice