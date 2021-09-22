Internet blackmail is on the rise at Six Nations.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police released a statement on September 22 that said they are investigating an increase of reports of blackmail over social media for “large sums of money,” and are also asked for personal information.

A community member was contacted by someone they didn’t know and “exchanged personal information with them.”

Not long after the exchange the person messaged the community member back and threatened to publicly post that personal information if the community member did not provide them with large amount of money.

The community member did not send the funds and stopped communicating with the person and reported the incident to police. Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.

Six Nations Police would like to remind the community to use extreme caution when using social media. Do not give any personal information to people you do not know for your own safety.

For more information about internet and social media safety visit www.internetsafety101.org, www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/en, www.cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety or www.cybersafebc.ca/resources.

