National News
ticker

Internet blackmail is on the rise at Six Nations.

September 22, 2021 217 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police released a statement on September 22 that said they are investigating an increase of reports of blackmail over social media for “large sums of money,” and are also asked for personal information.

A community member was contacted by someone they didn’t know and “exchanged personal information with them.”

Not long after the exchange the person messaged the community member back and threatened to publicly post that personal information if the community member did not provide them with large amount of money.

The community member did not send the funds and stopped communicating with the person and reported the incident to police. Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.

Six Nations Police would like to remind the community to use extreme caution when using social media. Do not give any personal information to people you do not know for your own safety.

For more information about internet and social media safety visit www.internetsafety101.org, www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/en, www.cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety or www.cybersafebc.ca/resources.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

COVID-19 has hit Six Nations federal schools

September 22, 2021 687

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-COVID-19 has hit Six Nations Schools. Indigenous Services…

Read more
A federal election polling station moved off Six Nations after entrance ways were blocked and voters told to vote in Canadian election...in Canada. (Photo by Victoria Gray)
Local News

Election polling station moved out of Six Nations after protest

September 22, 2021 68

Federal Election poll moves off Six Nations after Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council supporters block driveway By Victoria…

Read more

Leave a Reply