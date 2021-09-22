Six Nations federal election voter turnout shows significant drop

By Victoira Gray Writer Six Nations voter turnout may have been impacted heavily by the protest that chased Elections Canada staff off the reserve. Six Nations voter turnout was its lowest since before 2015. A mere 446 community members voted in Monday’s federal election, after the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council released a statement calling for the removal of the polls from the Gathering Place on Pauline Johnson Rd. just days before the election calling it a violation of treaties to vote in another government’s election. More than 30 people from the community blocked all three entrances to the polling station and faced off with police in a peaceful protest. Ultimately Elections Canada staff packed up and left just as voting was supposed to begin. Central polling supervisor Dorothy Patterson said…



