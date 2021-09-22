Six Nations woman faces drug charges, children removed from home

A 34-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing drug trafficking and stolen property charges after Six Nations Police raided a Fourth Line Road residence and found three children inside. On Friday, Sept., 17, 2021 Six Nations armed with a Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrant entered a Fourth Line road home and found a woman and three children inside. The children were taken by a family member and Ogwadeni:deo was advised. During a search of the residence police found “numerous baggies of packaged Cocaine” ready for sale, a digital scale, drug packaging, currency and cell phones. Outside police found two stolen ATV’s and a Hurst Jaws of LIfe reported stolen in 2018 by the Six Nations Fire Department. The woman was charged with: CDSA 5(2) Possession for the Purpose…



