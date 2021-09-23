Six Nations mourns loss of 13th community member to COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The community is mourning the loss of another person to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 22, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) confirmed a 13th member of the community passed away due to complications with COVID-19 on September 17.

“Six Nations Council sends their deepest condolences to the family and those impacted by the tragic loss of this community member,” a statement from SNEC said.

This death comes on the heals of the the 12th death on September 10. Prior to that death the community had not lost a member to the pandemic since April 29.

There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the community and 214 people in self-isolation. There are four people in the hospital.

Six Nations COVID-19 website will no longer be providing a percentage of active cases that test positive for the more contagious and deadly Delta variant because it is the dominant strain of the virus in Canada and labs are backed up with the amount of tests coming in.

“Community members are reminded of the importance of continuing to follow public health measures to prevent any further loss of life within the community,” SNEC said.

This information comes just as Indigenous Services Canada confirms cases of COVID-19 in federal schools on the territory.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time for many,” SNEC said.

For those struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

If you think you may have come into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or if you are experiencing symptoms, book a test at the Assessment Centre either online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Currently 57 per cent of community members over the age of 12 have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent have received two doses.

SNEC is strongly encouraging community members to get vaccinated by booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

