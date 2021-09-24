Brantford teacher facing sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- A high school teacher in Brantford has been charged with sexual exploitation and assault of a student.

Brantford Police Services are investigating the teacher for incidents that happened over two decades ago.

The teacher was still employed by a local school board, but has since been put on leave pending the outcome of the trial.

Police started investigating the teacher in April 2021 and have charged the teacher with two counts of seual exploitation and two counts of sexual assault.

Brantford Police are not releasing any more details, including the ages or gender of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

Sexual assault is defined as any unwanted act of a sexual nature imposed by one person on another; forced or coerced intercourse, grabbing, touching or kissing.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant offers a free 24-hour crisis and support line. For more information call 519-751-3471 or www.sacbrant.ca.

To report an incident contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-0113 or report online at www.brantfordpolice.ca.

