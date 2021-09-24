COVID-19 variant now at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

By Victoria Gray

Writer

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-The Delta variant of COVID-19 has made it to Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The community of about 700 people now has four active cases of COVID-19 on the territory bringing the total number of positive cases of the virus to 34. There has been one death.

MCFN released a statement on September 23 to alert the community and encourage people to remain vigilant and continue following public health measures.

“With the rise of cases in our community and in surrounding areas we are asking everyone to please continue to do your part to ensure our Nation is as safe as possible during these challenging times. We are all in this together,” the statement said.

In Ontario, the Delta variant is the most common strain of the virus. MCFN is suggesting taking extra precautions to prevent the virus from spreading further, including, double masking in addition to social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Community members were offered a vaccination clinic on Friday. For those who have not received a vaccination, but would like one, or more information about the vaccine email vaccine@MCFN.ca.

“Please ensure you are always receiving information on the Vaccine from a reliable source to avoid the spread of misinformation,” the statement said.

On September 22, the province’s vaccine passport came into effect requiring people to prove their vaccination status to access many businesses. Printed copies of vaccine receipts from Indigenous clinics with community healthcare providers are accepted as proof of vaccination. To get a copy of your vaccine receipt email your full name, date of birth, address, phone number, vaccine dates, a Health Card number and status number to vaccine@MCFN.ca.

“Please note, MCFN will be considering how we will move forward with these requirements in our territory,” the statement said.

Vaccinated community members are still expected to follow public health guidelines including social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and more.

MCFN community members COVID-19 pandemic response measures currently in place dictate outdoor gatherings are up to 100 people are permitted with masks and social distancing. Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people with masks. Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted, with no limit of number of people at a table, but the restaurant will have capacity limits as per social distancing of two metres between groups.

All retail locations are permitted to open with capacity restrictions based on the ability to keep customers two metres apart with mandatory masks. Indoor and outdoor religious services are permitted with masks and physical distancing. Indoor fitness and personal training can go ahead with a three metre social distancing without masks and with masks if people can’t maintain three metres distance. Personal care services are open with capacity restrictions.

“Council is permitting OPP to answer reports of violations of any of the above precautions in place,” the statement said.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have come in contact with a confirmed positive case, book a COVID-19 test.

Community members can book a test at Haldimand Norfolk Public Health by calling 519-426-6170, ext. 9999, the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909 or Brant County Public Health at 519-751-5818 or at assessment@bchsys.org

If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 fully immunized people monitor yourself for symptoms daily wear a mask and socially distance with all people outside of your home for 10 days.

Unvaccinated people must self-isolate for 14 days.

If you are experiencing a mental health concerns contact MCFN Mental Health Worker Faith Rivers at Rivers@mncfn.ca or 519-732-5768, Haldimand Norfolk Reach Services at 519-587-2441 x 350, Six Nations Crisis Line at 1-866-445-2204, First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310, Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, or text 686868 or the Ontario Mental Health Help Line at 1-866-531-2600.

